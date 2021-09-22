21 Allure Best of Beauty Award Winners You Can Buy at Target

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Wednesday. Kenzo announced that Nigo, founder of the Japanese streetwear brand A Bathing Ape, will be its new creative director following Oliveria Baptistia's departure this spring. "I was born in the year that Takada Kenzo san opened his first store in Paris. We both graduated from the same fashion school in Tokyo. In 1993, the year that KENZO joined the LVMH Group, I started my career in Fashion," a statement on Kenzo's Instagram by Nigo reads. "Kenzo san's approach to creating originality was through his understanding of many different cultures. It is also the essence of my own philosophy of creativity. Inheriting the spirit of Kenzo san's craftsmanship to create a new KENZO is the greatest challenge of my 30-year career, which I intend to achieve together with the team." {@kenzo/Instagram}

