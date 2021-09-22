CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
76ers land cryptocurrency company as jersey patch sponsor in deal worth at least $10M annually

By John George
Philadelphia Business Journal
 5 days ago
The Philadelphia 76ers have found their new jersey patch partner in the world of cryptocurrency. Crypto.com, a Hong Kong-based operator of an online platform for cryptocurrency investors, has signed a six-year deal with the Sixers valued "in the eight figures" annually, Crypto.com CEO Kris Marszalek told the Philadelphia Business Journal. That means the price tag is at least $10 million per year.

Business
