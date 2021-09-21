Optex Systems Announces $3.0 Million Order for Optical Assemblies

SHREVEPORT, LA / ACCESSWIRE / September 28, 2021 / It has been around 17 years already since American Screening LLC started to support the efforts of various organizations against the addiction to and the use of illegal drugs. This was done through a wide range of testing products that detect drugs at the lowest possible prices and with the highest quality. This has helped the Shreveport, Louisiana-based company become an ISO13485 contract manufacturer and one of the leading distributors of diagnostic products and essential medical supplies, making it a trusted partner to clinics, laboratories, medical practices, probation officers, staffing companies, and consumers. Over the years, American Screening LLC has been steadily expanding its inventory to include screening solutions for various conditions and substances, personal protective equipment (PPE), and everyday health products, but it has always remained firmly focused on stocking the best merchandise. A source of pride for the company is its extensive range of urine and saliva drug tests, which are the two most commonly administered varieties due to being the most accurate and least invasive.

