Optex Systems Announces $3.0 Million Order for Optical Assemblies
RICHARDSON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2021 / Optex Systems Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB:OPXS), a leading manufacturer of precision optical sighting systems for domestic and worldwide military and commercial applications, announced today it has been awarded a $3.0 million order to be delivered over the next 12 months as part of a multi-year strategic supplier agreement with a domestic commercial manufacturer of premium optical devices. The products will be manufactured at the Applied Optics Center (AOC) Division of Optex Systems, Inc.www.charlottenews.net
