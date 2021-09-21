CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Optex Systems Announces $3.0 Million Order for Optical Assemblies

charlottenews.net
 7 days ago

RICHARDSON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2021 / Optex Systems Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB:OPXS), a leading manufacturer of precision optical sighting systems for domestic and worldwide military and commercial applications, announced today it has been awarded a $3.0 million order to be delivered over the next 12 months as part of a multi-year strategic supplier agreement with a domestic commercial manufacturer of premium optical devices. The products will be manufactured at the Applied Optics Center (AOC) Division of Optex Systems, Inc.

Snipp Interactive Inc. Executes Renewal Contracts with 4 Marquee Clients Worth USD $1.12MM

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 29, 2021 / Snipp Interactive Inc. ('Snipp', the 'Company') (TSXV:SPN)(OTC PINK:SNIPF), a global provider of digital marketing promotions, rebates, and loyalty solutions, is pleased to announce it has executed renewal contracts with 4 current marquee clients worth USD $1.12MM. Apart from continuing to validate the successful use and deployment of the Company's proprietary SnippCARE (Customer Acquisition, Retention and Engagement) Platform, these renewals and their respective use cases demonstrate the depth and breadth of the SnippCARE Platform and its underlying modular components:
BUSINESS
charlottenews.net

AdvanceTC Receives Second Order for 8,000 Phones to be Delivered in January 2021

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September, 28, 2021 / AdvanceTC Ltd (NSX:A88)(OTCQB:ATCLF) ('AdvanceTC' or the ‘Company') is pleased to announce that it received an additional order for 8,000 phones. The orders are comprised of 4,000 units of Xplore X7U DMR and 4,000 units of Xplore X7U DMR with Satellite Messaging. Total received orders till date are 12,000 units valued at $7.47 Million so far after receiving initial order for 4,000 orders last week.
BUSINESS
charlottenews.net

Roscan Gold Announces US$5.0 Million Strategic Investment by Asante Gold Corporation

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 23, 2021 / Roscan Gold Corporation ('Roscan' or the 'Company') (TSXV:ROS)(FSE:2OJ)(OTC PINK:RCGCF) is pleased to announce a US$5.0 million strategic investment by Asante Gold Corporation ('Asante') (ASE)(1A9)(ASGOF), to advance the Company's 100%-owned Kandiole Gold Project in West Mali. Asante has agreed to subscribe for...
BUSINESS
charlottenews.net

Star Alliance Int'l Corp, a Gold Sector Company, to Commence NI43-101 Assay Report for Gold Mother Load Mining Project

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 23, 2021 / Star Alliance International Corp. (OTC PINK:STAL) (Staralliancemines.com) is pleased to announce that the Company is commencing the process of completing a NI43-101 Assay Report for their Gold Mother Load Mining Project.For updates please visit www.staralliancemines.com. Richard Carey, CEO of Star...
WESTLAKE VILLAGE, CA
charlottenews.net

Pure Extraction Corp.: PURX Hydrogen Powered System Strategy for Net Zero

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2021 / Pure Extraction Corp. ('PURX' or the 'Company') (TSX-V:PURX)(OTC PINK:PURXF)(FSE:FIT1) is pleased to announce its move toward a net zero emission plan in its business development. The Company intends to offer a hydrogen fuel cell powered supercritical CO2 extractor system that will be zero-emission, fully mobile and non-grid reliant. The Company is reviewing hydrogen fuel cells that are available on the market today.
BUSINESS
charlottenews.net

Satellite Communication Market Expanding Rapidly

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 29, 2021 / AdvanceTC Ltd (NSX:A88) (OTCQB:ATCLF) ('AdvanceTC' or the 'Company') explains about emerging market of Satellite Communications. The global satellite communication market was estimated at $56.01 billion in 2019 and is expected to hit $99.58 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
charlottenews.net

CBD Life Sciences, Inc. (CBDL) Launches on eBay Featuring Hemp Skincare Line

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / September 29, 2021 / Today CBD Life Sciences (OTC PINK:CBDL) through its wholly owned subsidiary, LBC Bioscience Inc. announces that the company is yet again expanding in B2B e-commerce through eBay and will be launching its Skincare products on the platform. CBD Life Sciences Inc....
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
chainbulletin.com

Kraken Ordered to Pay $1.25 Million Fine to CFTC

The U.S. Commodities Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has ordered Kraken to pay $1.25 million in fines for illegally offering trading products in the U.S. According to the Commission’s filing, the company failed to register as a futures commission merchant (FCM) and has facilitated margined prohibited retail commodity transactions between June 2020 and July 2021.
ECONOMY
American Screening LLC CEO Ron Kilgarlin Discusses the Many At-Home Testing Kits Offered

SHREVEPORT, LA / ACCESSWIRE / September 28, 2021 / It has been around 17 years already since American Screening LLC started to support the efforts of various organizations against the addiction to and the use of illegal drugs. This was done through a wide range of testing products that detect drugs at the lowest possible prices and with the highest quality. This has helped the Shreveport, Louisiana-based company become an ISO13485 contract manufacturer and one of the leading distributors of diagnostic products and essential medical supplies, making it a trusted partner to clinics, laboratories, medical practices, probation officers, staffing companies, and consumers. Over the years, American Screening LLC has been steadily expanding its inventory to include screening solutions for various conditions and substances, personal protective equipment (PPE), and everyday health products, but it has always remained firmly focused on stocking the best merchandise. A source of pride for the company is its extensive range of urine and saliva drug tests, which are the two most commonly administered varieties due to being the most accurate and least invasive.
SHREVEPORT, LA
charlottenews.net

Mexus Expands Heap Leach Pad; Second Batch Of Activated Carbon Being Readied For Shipment

CABORCA, MEXICO / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2021 / Mexus Gold US (OTC PINK:MXSG) ('Mexus' or the 'Company) announced that the expansion of the heap leach pad at its Santa Elena mine is now complete. The 15,000 ton pad expansion is lined and will be loaded with new mineralized material starting September 27th. In addition, the second batch of activated carbon is being readied for shipment.
METAL MINING
businessalabama.com

Dynetics lands $237 million weapon system contract

An artist’s rendering of Enduring Shield. (Rendering courtesy Dynetics) Dynetics, based in Huntsville, has been awarded a $237 million contract by the U.S. Army to produce a mobile, ground-based weapon system. The contract was awarded by the U.S. Army Program Executive Office Missiles and Space for the Enduring Indirect Fires…
MILITARY
charlottenews.net

Foundation Farms, Corp., Provides Update to Shareholders

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 23, 2021 / Foundation Farms, Corp., (the 'Company' or 'Foundation Farms') a subsidiary of GME Innotainment, Inc. (OTC PINK:GMEV) today provided an update to shareholders of past and current achievements and of future plans for the company's vertical farming business. Management is excited to report that the opening of its first vertical farm in May has been a tremendous success. The facility is now into its fourth harvest just four months after startup. The range of crops grown has expanded form 6 different varieties of lettuce and mixed greens for the first crop to 23 different varieties of leafy greens, herbs, fruits/legumes and edible flowers in the current harvest. The local consumer market is responding enthusiastically to this availability of fresh locally produced products. Additional product diversity has included the production and packaging of 'smoothie' beverage concentrates. The drying, packaging and sale of dried herbs has also become a popular and lucrative product option.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
thedrive

China's Massive 11-Barrel Naval Gatling Gun Has Been Adapted For Close-In Defense On Land

The trailer-mounted gun could give Chinese land units a fearsome defense against low-flying aircraft, cruise missiles, and even possibly artillery. China has unveiled a new 11-barrel version of its ground-based 30mm air-defense system, with a trailer-mounted adaptation seemingly optimized for the point-defense of key installations. The new weapon, and its seven-barrel predecessor, are both based on existing shipborne anti-aircraft artillery systems. Although the exact capabilities of the new weapon are unconfirmed, the 11-barrel mobile Gatling-style cannon would be effective against low-flying helicopters, fixed-wing aircraft, and cruise missiles, as well as offering a powerful counter to the growing threat posed by small drones. Furthermore, it could even fulfill a role similar to the U.S.-developed Centurion Counter-Rocket, Artillery, Mortar (C-RAM) system.
MILITARY
charlottenews.net

Murchison Announces $4,000,000 Non-Brokered Private Placement

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 29, 2021 / Murchison Minerals Ltd. ('Murchison' or the 'Company') (TSXV:MUR) today announced that, subject to all regulatory approvals, it intends to raise $4,000,000 in a non-brokered private placement (the 'Private Placement'), with the net proceeds directed towards drilling at the HPM nickel/copper/cobalt property in Eastern Quebec, working capital and administrative expenses.
BUSINESS
charlottenews.net

Update from Discovery Minerals LTD. $DSCR

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 28, 2021 / Discovery Minerals LTD (OTC PINK:DSCR) Discovery has signed an LOI with a property in Zambia with the owners, containing two gold ore bodies and some copper and cobalt occurrences. This agreement is subject to a full due diligence review of the properties. Ongoing negotiations are currently being carried out as to the final details. Discovery will be the Operators of these mining operations. The gold mines have been declared as having reserves in accordance with two Australian JORC Reports.
ECONOMY
charlottenews.net

Antibody levels reduce quickly even after 2 vaccine doses: Swedish study

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 28 (Xinhua) -- Antibody levels following COVID-19 vaccination decrease more rapidly than previously believed, according to a study of staff at a hospital in Stockholm, Swedish Television reported on Tuesday. Seven months after receiving the second dose, the number of antibodies had decreased by 85 percent among those...
PHARMACEUTICALS

