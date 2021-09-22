Rad Power Bikes Reimagines Transportation, Introduces RadCity 5 Plus in North America and Europe on World Car Free Day

In a previous article, I pointed out that electric motorcycles are getting going in the United States, but under the radar as e-bikes. It used to be that there were bicycles, mopeds, and motorcycles, with fairly bright lines between these categories, but electrification is making a mess of all that, both practically and legally. There are now “bicycles” that rival motorcycles for speed (or even keep up with them in cities), and there are slow electric motorcycles that are really more of a moped.

