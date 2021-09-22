Credit score required for the Bank of America Customized Cash Rewards card

Strategically maximizing potential rewards on every dollar you spend is a popular way to earn benefits and travel. However, one of the larger recurring expenses, rent, hasn’t traditionally been an area where you can earn rewards, leaving significant earnings potential on the table. Bilt Rewards is a rewards platform, loyalty program, and branded credit card that offers members a way to earn rewards through their rental payments. The card is available for no annual fee, offers 1x points on rent payments, 2x on travel, and 3x on dining, making it a card that’s versatile enough for everyday use, not just rent. The rewards platform covers 2M+ units across its partner network of the largest rental operators and the credit card can be used to pay rent without fees anywhere; Bilt will send a check on your behalf to your landlord. Not only can earned points can be redeemed in a conventional manner but also for a downpayment on a home purchase and your rewards balance earns interest as well.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 15 HOURS AGO