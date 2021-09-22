“Everybody’s Talking About Jamie” Star Max Harwood on Drag Queens, Coming Out & Why We Need More Queer Stories
Everybody’s Talking About Jamie star Max Harwood isn’t looking to be a role model. The 24-year-old actor plays the titular Jamie in the film, plucked out of 3,500 actors for his first professional film role to tell the story of the long-beloved musical’s teenage aspiring drag queen. He’s well aware that his breakout turn might come with pressure to stand atop a pedestal for queer communities.www.teenvogue.com
Comments / 2