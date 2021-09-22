CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Represent: Jaylen Brown is on the forefront of change

By Will Bjarnar
CelticsBlog
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBasketball, a game, is second nature to men like Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. They are superhuman talents who have failed more than any of us have in the thing they’ve mastered, yet have succeeded to a level so rare, it’s practically untouchable. Thus, the failures, while parsed at the moment, are rendered moot after 82 games plus the playoffs. But on the internet? Failure is front and center — failure to respond, failure to adhere to expectations, failure to please everyone. It’s a subjective monster, and yet Tatum and Brown seem to have conquered it all.

