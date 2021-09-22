Lynx playoff game set for Sunday, tickets on sale
The Minnesota Lynx secured the No. 3 seed and earned a first-round bye in the 2021 WNBA Playoffs with their 83-77 victory against the Washington Mystics on Sunday. The Lynx will tip-off against the lower-seed winner of the first-round for a single-elimination contest on Sunday, September 26 at Target Center. Timing will be determined at a later date. The winner will advance to the best-of-five semifinals to take on either the No. 1 seeded Connecticut Sun or No. 2 seeded Las Vegas Aces.minnesotanewsnetwork.com
