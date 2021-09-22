Lynx playoff game set for Sunday, tickets on sale

Preview: The Lynx (21-10) clinched a first-round bye with a victory over Indiana on Friday; a victory would give them the No. 3 seed, whereas a loss would make them No. 4. Sunday's regular-season finale is a must-win for 2019 WNBA champion Washington. The Mystics (12-19) could have earned the final playoff spot on Friday, but lost at New York 91-80; now they must win this game to clinch. If Washington loses, Los Angeles can earn the No. 8 seed by winning at Dallas; if the Sparks also lose, New York would get the playoff spot. The Lynx and Mystics have split two games this season with Washington winning 85-81 on June 8 at home and the Lynx winning 93-75 on Sept. 4 at Target Center. The Lynx have won just two of the past seven regular-season meetings between the two.

