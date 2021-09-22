Philadelphia 76ers announce new jersey patch partner

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A new Philadelphia 76ers season is on the horizon and with it comes a new patch for the team's jerseys.

All four versions of the 76ers uniform will feature a Crypto.com patch, the team announced Wednesday.

The cryptocurrency platform, founded in 2016, has more than 10 million users worldwide. This is Crypto.com's first NBA partnership, having struck deals with Formula 1, UFC, and the Montreal Canadiens of the NHL.

In addition, the 76ers will be unveiling the team's first-ever non-fungible token, also known as NFTs.

"We are thrilled to launch a long-term partnership with such a progressive team at Crypto.com, a company that shares our drive for greatness," Chris Heck, 76ers President of Business Operations, said in a press release. "These are the types of creative, innovative partnerships that we crave, and we're thrilled to share this with our fans in Philadelphia and around the world for years to come."

The patch will make its official team uniform debut for the regular season when the 76ers face the New Orleans Pelicans on Oct. 20.

The 76ers will unveil their new City Edition uniform in November which the team says "commemorates an iconic time" in its history. The City Edition will lead to a series of NFTs fans can purchase throughout the year, the team says.

Crypto.com will have a presence beyond the patch. At the Wells Fargo Center, it will appear on courtside LED screens. Plus, the site will present a school to educate fans on cryptocurrency, the 76ers say.

Jerseys featuring the new Crypto.com patch will be available for purchase through the Sixers online shop and the official team store at the Wells Fargo Center.