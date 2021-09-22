Washington Football Team: Replay shows WFT got bailed out on late penalty vs Giants
The vibe surrounding the Washington Football Team has largely been positive after they picked up their first win of the season. While a win is a win, Washington was dangerously close to being on the wrong side of the scoreline last Thursday. If Taylor Heinicke didn’t have nerves of steel or if the Giants were more aggressive with their play-calling late in the fourth quarter, we’re probably talking about an 0-2 start for Ron Rivera’s side.riggosrag.com
