HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) Update on the tropics now. It remains quiet in the gulf and Caribbean area but in the Atlantic we’ve seen a flurry of activity over the last several days. Right now we have major hurricane Sam out there which should stay major for a while but it’s avoiding land as it goes off towards the northwest. You may have missed last Friday we had tropical storm Teresa form for less than a day and then it vanished. If you’re wondering where we are on the names, we’ve already reached the T storm. There’s a couple coming off the coast of Africa that show pretty high potential to form into named storms as well.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 20 HOURS AGO