Michigan State

First day of Fall with Michigan apple farmers

By Candace Monacelli
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26OERJ_0c4IJQ7100

On the first official day of fall, Schweitzer Orchards is busy continuing to harvest their entire apple crop for the season.

Schweitzer Orchards Operations Manager Nick Schweitzer says after a spring battling frost, many Michigan apple farmers still have 50 to 70 percent of their apple crop in good shape.

Harvest will continue through November with several different varieties of apples to offer.

For all things fall fun across Michigan, log on to the Pure Michigan website for anything you need to know or want to go.

Schweitzer orchard 1

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

