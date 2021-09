Inspiration4 was just live with an update from in orbit. Don’t worry if you missed the live stream, an archive of it is still available on SpaceX’s YouTube channel. The Inspiration4 crew is currently orbiting the Earth 575km up. Since launching into orbit on Wednesday night, the crew has been performing science experiments while enjoying the brilliant view out of Dragon Capsule Resilience’s new Cupola.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 10 DAYS AGO