The Miami Dolphins defense continues to do their job but after stopping Buffalo deep on their own end, Jaylen Waddle gives the ball back on a fumble. Miami has been keeping the Bills offense at bay since the first quarter but Miami’s offense and now, their special teams is allowing the Bills more opportunity. Miami’s offense has sputtered despite posting more yards than the Bills and with better time of possession but the offensive line can’t block anyone and Albert Wilson has two critical drops.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO