Way We Were: From jubilance to disappointment

This is the thirteenth and final article in a series on the Conkling Mining Co. v. Silver King Coalition Mines Co. lawsuit. An exuberant Sam Treweek burst into the office of the Park Record early in the afternoon of the last day of February 1921 to proclaim that the Supreme Court of the United States had just handed down a ruling in favor of the Conkling Mining Company in its suit against the Silver King Coalition Mines Company. The report was quickly verified by a call to the Salt Lake newspapers. An Associated Press dispatch announcing the Court’s decision had already been published in the Salt Lake and Ogden evening papers.