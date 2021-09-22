CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

N Ireland police arrest 2 more men over murder of journalist

By Associated Press
sandiegouniontribune.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON — Police in Northern Ireland arrested two more men Wednesday over the murder of Lyra McKee, a journalist shot dead while covering a riot in Londonderry in 2019. The Police Service Northern Ireland (PSNI) said the men, aged 24 and 29, were arrested in the city earlier and have been detained under the Terrorism Act.

www.sandiegouniontribune.com

US News and World Report

Northern Irish Police Charge Two Over Killing of Journalist Lyra McKee

BELFAST (Reuters) - Northern Irish police said on Thursday they had charged two men with the 2019 murder of journalist Lyra McKee in Londonderry, whose death sparked outrage in the British-run province. The men, aged 21 and 33, were also charged with rioting and possession of a firearm with intent...
WORLD
BBC

Lyra McKee: Four men arrested in connection with journalist's death

Detectives investigating the death of journalist Lyra McKee in Londonderry have arrested four men. The men, aged 19, 20, 21 and 33, were all arrested on Wednesday under the Terrorism Act, police have said. Ms McKee, 29, was shot while observing rioting in Derry's Creggan estate in April 2019. One...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Two men charged with murder of journalist Lyra McKee in Derry

Two men have been charged with the murder of Belfast journalist Lyra McKee.The men, aged 21 and 33 years, have also been charged with possession of a firearm and ammunition with intent to endanger life, riot, possession of petrol bombs, throwing petrol bombs and arson, according to PSNI.McKee, 29, was shot dead by dissident republicans as she observed rioting in the Creggan area of Derry in April 2019.Paul McIntyre, 53, from Kinnego Park in Derry, has already been charged with Ms McKee’s murder.Another man has been charged with rioting and other offences related to the events of the night in Creggan.McKee, a rising star in the world of journalism, covered sectarianism extensively throughout her short career.Her work appeared in a number of publications, including The Independent.She was also a prominent gay rights activist and campaigned for greater equality for same-sex couples in Northern Ireland
PUBLIC SAFETY
kkoh.com

Truckee Police Arrest Murder Suspect

The Truckee Police Department arrested a Truckee man for suspicion of murder. Police say they were called to the Gateway Shopping center about 7:30 p.m. Friday on a report of a stabbing involving two men. Police arrived and found one man dead. An investigation showed 30 year old Bryan Scott Ewry was the other person involved. Police said they found him nearby and booked him into the Nevada County jail on the murder charge.
TRUCKEE, CA
sanbenito.com

Police arrest Hollister man on suspicion of attempted murder

Police arrested a local man on suspicion of attempted murder after he shot a victim in Hollister traffic earlier this week, according to authorities. About 2:50pm Sept. 21, officers responded to a call reporting shots fired near the 1200 block of Fourth Street, according to the Hollister Police Department. Witnesses to the shooting described the driver of one car shooting into another car while stopped at the intersection with Miller Road.
HOLLISTER, CA
The Independent

Police make 'significant' arrest over London teacher's death

British police said Sunday they have arrested a man on suspicion of murdering Sabina Nessa a primary school teacher killed as she walked in a London park.Nessa’s death — as she went to meet a friend a few minutes from her home — has fueled concerns that women aren’t safe on the streets of Britain’s capital.The Metropolitan Police force said a 38-year-old man was arrested overnight in southern England Two other men have previously been detained and then released under investigation, but police stressed the latest arrest was a “significant development.”Police had earlier released closed-circuit TV footage...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Westcliff: Two men arrested on suspicion of murder

Two men in their 20s have been arrested on suspicion of murder after the death of a man. Police said they were called to reports of a man injured having been assaulted in Hainault Avenue, Westcliff, Essex shortly before 22.35 BST on Saturday. Paramedics arrived at the scene but the...
WORLD
sandiegouniontribune.com

Man in Poland gets 25-year sentence for murder, cannibalism

WARSAW, Poland — A court in Poland convicted a man on Monday of instigating a murder in 2002 and participating in subsequent cannibalism and handed him a 25-year prison term. The body of the victim was never found and his identity isn’t known. But the court in Szczecin, in northwest...
WORLD
The Independent

Man stabbed woman in supermarket with syringe filled with semen

A man has been jailed for 10 years after he stabbed a woman with a syringe filled with his semen in a supermarket.Thomas Byron Stemen, of Maryland, America, was caught on CCTV stabbing Katie Peters with a syringe on 18 February 2020.He told the victim: “I know, it feels like a bee sting, doesn’t it?” as he injected her in her buttocks.At the time, Ms Peters told Fox5 that she had “no idea” what was in the syringe. “It could be rat poison, HIV, trucks, I don’t know what’s in that needle,” she said. “Trucks” can be used as...
PUBLIC SAFETY
sandiegouniontribune.com

Witnesses: 37 killed in latest violence in Nigeria’s north

LAGOS, Nigeria — At least 37 villagers were killed in Nigeria’s north during an attack on a remote village on Sunday, according to witnesses. The attack in Kaura council area in the restive Kaduna state was blamed on a prolonged religious crisis between Hausa-Fulani residents, who mostly reside in the northern part of the state, and the Christians who are concentrated in the south.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Instagram model strangled to death in what police believe to be a murder-suicide

A popular Instagram model was strangled to death in an apparent murder-sucide, according to police in Texas.Janae Gagnier, who had 2.6m Instagram followers and was known online as Miss Mercedes Morr, was found dead in her apartment in the Houston suburb of Richmond.Police say they found her body when they were called to the home to carry out a wellness check, but did not see any sign of forced entry.Authorities say that a man suspected of killing the 33-year-old was also found dead inside the apartment.Kevin Alexander Accorto, 34, of Florida, died from “multiple sharp force trauma”, and his death...
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

COVID-19: Man accused of repeatedly punching nurse in face for giving wife vaccine

A Canadian nurse suffered significant facial injuries after she was allegedly attacked by a man upset that she had administered a COVID-19 vaccine to his wife, reports said. Reuters reported that the alleged incident occurred inside a pharmacy in Sherbrooke, which is southeast of Montreal. The man was dismayed that his wife was given the jab and went into the office at the pharmacy to express his displeasure, police said.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Boy arrested on suspicion of raping 15-year-old in sea at Bournemouth

Police have arrested a 17-year-old boy on suspicion of raping a 15-year-old girl in the sea at Bournemouth beach in July.His arrest follows a nation-wide public appeal and the release of an e-fit, a computer-generated image resembling the attacker, on BBC One’s Crimewatch Live.The attack was reported to have taken place on the afternoon of 18 July, when the girl was playing with a ball with friends in the sea. The ball landed in front of the teenage boy, who then began speaking with the girl, before throwing the ball back to her friends.He then allegedly pulled her out into...
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

Bataclan attack survivors to testify at Paris trial

Survivors of the November 2015 Paris attacks will testify at a historic trial from Tuesday, reliving the most traumatic events of their lives as they try to put the horror into words. But when she went to listen in to the trial in its opening phase she realised that each investigator had a different version of events that night.
WORLD
The Independent

Mother charged over 2018 killing of severely disabled 10-year-old son

A woman has been charged with the murder of her 10-year-old son from East Sussex.Pembe Mehmetaliogullari, 47, now of Hove, appeared in custody at Brighton Magistrates Court on Saturday 25 September.She was charged with murdering her son, Mustafa, who died aged 10 at the Royal Alexandra Childrens’ Hospital in Brighton on 30 September 2018 following three days of treatment.A post-mortem and subsequent toxicology examination suggested that Mustafa, who lived with severe physical and mental disabilities, died from the administration of non-prescribed medication, a statement from Sussex Police said.He and his mother had been living at Eastview Terrace, Sedlescombe, East Sussex, prior to his admission to hospital.Mehmetaliogullari was remanded in custody for an initial appearance at Lewes Crown Court on Tuesday (September 28).The prosecution, authorised by the CPS, follows a complex investigation by the East Sussex Safeguarding Investigations Unit.
PUBLIC SAFETY

