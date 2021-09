Kokanee salmon put on their yearly show in the fall, turning red and, for the males, growing hunched backs, longer teeth and hooked jaws as they travel to spawning sites. The best viewing is around the Strawberry Reservoir, but more than 100 of the fish were visible last weekend around the Rock Cliff Nature Center at the Jordanelle Reservoir, according to Chris Crockett, Utah Division of Wildlife Resources Central Region Aquatics Manager.