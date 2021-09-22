CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Tennessee student athletes lead fans, parents in prayer after school prohibits coaches from participating

By Emma Colton
Fox News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHigh school football players in led parents and fans in prayer after the local school district prohibited teachers and coaches from leading students in prayer. "Satan’s power was defeated tonight, as the threat of a legal action to forbid prayer after the game was overwhelmed by player lead prayer supported by parents and fans in solidarity on Overall Field. God bless the Baxter and Stone players for their faith and courage," an alum of Putnam County Schools and fan of local football, Bob Vick, wrote in the caption of a Facebook post showing the photo, which has now gotten thousands of interactions on social media.

