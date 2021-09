In the last several years, Michael Hostad has gone from a gardening novice to a self-proclaimed "farming nerd." Since planting his first backyard salsa garden after landscapers installed a raised bed, Hostad has become somewhat of a tomato connoisseur — he grew 22 varieties last year and tests heirloom seeds for the national Seed Savers Exchange.

