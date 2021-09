Sabattus Police are asking for the public's help identifying the driver of a truck believed to have fatally struck a pedestrian. First responders were sent to the 400 block of Bowdoinham Road, just after 5:00 Sunday afternoon, to a report of a pedestrian that had been struck by a vehicle. The driver of the vehicle left the scene without checking on the victim or rendering first aid. Sabattus Police Officer Michael Cote was the first on the scene, and began administering life-saving measures to the female victim.

