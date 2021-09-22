CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman gets 21 years in prison for meth, heroin trafficking from Modesto to Alaska

By John Holland
Modesto Bee
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Manteca woman got 21 years in federal prison for her role in drug trafficking that stretched from the Modesto area to Juneau, Alaska. Alecia Trapps, 58, was sentenced Sept. 17 by U.S. District Judge Dale Drozd in Fresno following her guilty plea. She was the leader of the ring and the last of the six defendants to be sentenced, Acting U.S. Attorney Phillip Talbert said in a news release.

