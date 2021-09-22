CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Rick Astley on The Smiths’ covers band with Blossoms: “I don’t want to tread on that history”

By Andrew Trendell
NME
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRick Astley has spoken out about his upcoming The Smiths covers shows with Blossoms, admitting that he “doesn’t want to tread on the history” of the legendary Manchester band. The Lancashire ’80s pop icon and the Stockport band made headlines last week when they appeared on stage together at Blossoms’...

www.nme.com

Comments / 0

Related
KQED

Watch: Rick Astley Performs The Smiths’ ‘This Charming Man’ Better Than Morrissey

For years now, Bay Area music fans have been wrestling with The Morrissey Problem. This philosophical quandary is best described as the state of being desirous of listening to music by Morrissey and The Smiths, while simultaneously feeling thoroughly repelled by the singer’s poor treatment of his own fans. In recent years, the condition has been further exacerbated by Morrissey’s perplexing (and often deeply offensive) personal viewpoints.
MUSIC
q106fm.com

RickRolled: Johnny Marr not a fan of Rick Astley’s attempt to cover The Smiths

The idea of ’80s crooner Rick Astley, of “Never Gonna Give You Up” fame, singing a song by The Smiths is hard to imagine, but it actually happened — and former Smiths guitarist Johnny Marr has weighed in on the performance. Let’s just say that, unlike the promise he makes in his song lyrics, Astley has, indeed, let Marr down.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Rick Astley & Blossoms Announce Smiths Covers Shows, Johnny Marr Calls Preview Clip “Funny And Horrible”

Rick Astley is joining forces with Blossoms for two cover shows next month, performing songs by the Smiths with the indie-pop quintet as his backing band. The announcement, which was accompanied by rehearsal footage of them performing “Heaven Knows I’m Miserable Now,” came after Astley and Blossoms teamed up earlier this week to cover “Panic” and “This Charming Man” in London.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rick Astley
Person
Johnny Marr
Person
Noel Gallagher
Person
Morrissey
Person
Dave Grohl
Indy100

Fans call for Rick Astley to replace Morrissey in The Smiths after cover of ‘This Charming Man’ goes viral

A clip of 80’s pop crooner Rick Astley performing a cover of The Smith’s classic indie anthem ‘This Charming Man’ has got people clambering to have the singer remembered as the band’s frontman rather than Morrissey.Despite being adored by fans for most of his career, Morrissey’s legacy has in some people’s eyes been tarnished due to his numerous controversial statements and political views. Astley, in comparison, is a much more clean-cut and unoffensive individual that’s why some Smiths’ fans were delighted to see the singer belting out the classic indie song earlier this week alongside Blossoms at the London...
MUSIC
ents24.com

Rick Astley Live After Racing

At the age of 21, Rick Astley emerged from the shadows of the Stock, Aitken and Waterman production house as their former tea boy became one of the biggest stars on the planet. His era-defining classic ‘Never Gonna Give You Up’ topped charts the world over and catapulted the young Lancastrian on a journey that would encompass 8 consecutive UK Top 10 hits and 40 million sales. In 2016, Rick celebrated his half-century by releasing ‘50’ - an album title that put a cheeky, middle-aged twist on Adele’s ‘19’, ‘21’ and ‘25’. “I thought rather than buying a Harley-Davidson I'd make a record,” he notes with characteristic dry wit. Having written and produced the album as well as playing all of the instruments himself, suddenly it was like he’d never been away. It raced to the top of the charts and began a seven-week run in the Top 10. In the months that followed, he sold 400,000 albums and 100,000 tickets to his headline shows. He cemented that comeback with 2018’s ‘Beautiful Life’. It was an emotionally-charged collection with songs that celebrated his love for his wife, his daughter and music as a whole. His commitment was rewarded with a #6 chart position - his fifth Top 10 album. And the shows continued to scale up too, including special performances with Foo Fighters.
CELEBRITIES
NME

Morrissey’s website shares opinion piece on the response to Rick Astley and Blossoms’ Smiths covers shows

Morrissey‘s website has shared a blog entry discussing the response to Rick Astley and Blossoms‘ divisive Smiths cover shows. Blossoms and Astley teamed up last week week at the former’s gig in London to cover Smiths classics ‘Panic’ and ‘This Charming Man’, with the artists subsequently announcing two Smiths covers shows in Manchester and London next month.
MUSIC
musictimes.com

Johnny Marr Reacts to Rick Astley's 'This Charming Man' Cover: 'Horrible!'

Johnny Marr offered his honest review on Rick Astley's surprise cover of The Smiths' hit song "This Charming Man." Before Marr and Blossoms collaborate at the Manchester Old Trafford Show next week, the band appeared with Astley first at a gig in London. The recent gig saw Astley and Blossoms...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tread#Pubcast#Foo Fighters#Nme#Moth Club#O2 Forum
The Guardian

Rick Astley on his Smiths covers gigs: ‘I’ll use a karaoke machine if I have to’

Last Monday, Rick Astley (as in 80s, bequiffed, Never Gonna Give You Up Rick Astley) made a surprise guest appearance at London’s O2 Forum Kentish Town, with Blossoms, to sing Panic and This Charming Man by the Smiths. This was to announce two proper October tour dates – Rick Astley and Blossoms Perform Songs of the Smiths. With footage immediately doing the rounds, people quickly went bonkers.
MUSIC
luxurylaunches.com

An unknown recording of John Lennon’s unreleased song may fetch $47,000

In what could best be termed a rare find, a 1970 audio recording of John Lennon singing a hitherto unpublished song during a visit to Denmark is all set to go under the hammer. It will be offered in Copenhagen on September 28, as per reports. The 33-minute recording is...
MUSIC
thebrag.com

Watch Rick Astley tear through a cover of Foo Fighters ‘Everlong’

Rick Astley performed a cover of Foo Fighters 1995 classic ‘Everlong’ during a pub set at the Mikkeller Brewpub on Thursday, September 16th. Between the delta strain, earthquakes in Melbourne, the return of the Taliban, and every other monstrous, out-of-control curveball that 2021 has birthed, it was high time the universe threw a spanner in the works that was joyous. One could never have anticipated that that spanner would take the form of a Rick Astley renaissance.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NME

Cathy Jain on playing NME’s House Of Papa: “There’ll be a lot of new music”

17-year-old dreamy indie singer Cathy Jain has become a burgeoning star this summer. The singer, who released her debut single ‘Cool Kid’ back in June, has won hearts and minds with her blend of Taylor Swift-inspired, confessional storytelling and psych-flecked instrumentals. This promise is set to be solidified on her...
MUSIC
Collider

Rick Astley Reacts to Latest 'Ted Lasso' Episode: "I'm Blown Away"

Ted Lasso has suckered us all (or at least, the large portion of the population who’s fallen in love with the show) into weeping over particularly emotional moments since it premiered in 2020. It’s one of the show’s greatest triumphs — getting its audience to feel, to celebrate and grieve...
MUSIC
ComicBook

Rick Astley Breaks Silence on Ted Lasso Rick Roll

The latest episode of Ted Lasso dropped on Apple TV+ on Friday morning, making "No Weddings and a Funeral" the show's first to air since winning multiple Emmys, including Outstanding Comedy Series. The episode was an emotional one, and it's been a hot topic on social media these last couple of days with fans and actors alike sharing their reactions. The episode also featured some fun nods to the Rick Astley song "Never Gonna Give You Up," which played multiple times throughout "No Weddings and a Funeral." Warning: Ted Lasso Spoiler Ahead! Rebecca Welton (Hannah Waddingham) attends her father's funeral and when she's unable to find the right words during the eulogy, she ends up singing the Astley classic and the whole crowd eventually joins in. Turns out, Astley is a big fan of the show, so he took to Twitter to share his reaction to the funeral scene.
TV & VIDEOS
NME

Joesef: Scottish soul-pop hero turning vulnerability into a rallying cry

Joesef is on stage at Glasgow’s SWG3 Galvanizers. It’s December 2019 and he’s headlining the 1250-capacity venue, making this his biggest show to date – but he’s speechless for reasons beyond the obvious. When the Scottish singer-songwriter looks out to the crowd in front of him, he suddenly finds himself in a fever dream scenario: standing there is his ex. Y’know, only the one that inspired all of the gorgeous, heartbreak-strewn songs that brought people to this very room.
MUSIC
NME

Listen to Sam Fender’s stirring new single ‘Spit Of You’

Sam Fender has shared the latest preview of his upcoming album ‘Seventeen Going Under’ – listen to stirring new single ‘Spit Of You’ below. The North Shields BRIT Award-winner’s latest release, which follows the tracks ‘Howdon Aldi Death Queue’, ‘Aye’ and ‘Get You Down’ as well as the album’s title track and an acoustic rendition, is a “profound and proud song” that examines Fender’s relationship with his father.
MUSIC
NME

Muse, Kasabian, Lewis Capaldi and more to headline Isle Of Wight festival 2022

Muse, Kasabian, Lewis Capaldi and more are set to headline next year’s Isle Of Wight Festival – see the full line-up below. After holding its delayed 2021 edition this month (September 17-19), the festival then quickly announced dates and ticket details for its 2022 festival. Next year, the festival is...
FESTIVAL

Comments / 0

Community Policy