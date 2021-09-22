'He fought for me': Initially missing, Murphy was declared killed in action in Vietnam, was due home in three weeks
Editor's note: This is the sixteenth in a series of stories profiling the veterans of Whitfield and Murray counties who lost their life during the Vietnam War. Larron Murphy was a “short timer” in Vietnam, meaning the date to complete his tour and return home to Dalton was only three weeks away. For that reason, he and other “short” helicopter pilots were not required to fly dangerous missions.www.dailycitizen.news
Comments / 0