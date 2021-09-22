CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
I went back to when Sam Pittman was hired, and boy, the takes (including my own) have aged horribly

Cover picture for the articleNov. 10, 2019 is a day that Arkansas fans should remember well. It was a day removed from getting beat like a drum against Western Kentucky, which just so happened to be led by ex-Arkansas quarterback Ty Storey. Chad Morris couldn’t win with him, nor could he beat him … or stay on the field with him. On that Sunday morning, Arkansas athletic director Hunter Yurachek pulled the plug on the Morris era, which failed to produce a single SEC win.

SEC Shorts shares hilarious way Arkansas hired Sam Pittman

Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman wasn’t the sexiest candidate during the 2019-20 coaching carousel. However, he’s exactly what Arkansas needed, and now, the Hogs can tell everyone about it. Pittman’s Hogs sit 3-0 on the season, are ranked in the top 25 and have already knocked off a ranked opponent...
Washington Post

‘Yessirrr!’ Sam Pittman has Arkansas football back in the mix in the SEC.

For years, Sam Pittman aspired to become a head coach. So did most of his peers around college football. They all wanted to know whether they could handle a pressure-packed role that garners all the praise and all the criticism. Plus, at the time, only head coaches reeled in what Pittman described as “money money,” so naturally he wanted to reach that peak.
What Sam Pittman said after Arkansas upset Texas A&M to improve to 4-0

Sam Pittman and Arkansas just keep on winning. After a 3-7 season in 2020, Pittman has the Razorbacks 4-0 after a victory against No. 7 Texas A&M at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. They were picked 2nd-from-last in the division in the SEC preseason poll, and despite having played just 1 conference game, they appear ready to exceed those expectations.
Arkansas delivers upset as fans, media praise Sam Pittman, criticize Jimbo Fisher

Arkansas continues to impress, and now the Razorbacks have added Texas A&M to the teams they’ve knocked off in convincing fashion, 20-10. Plenty of Texas A&M fans pointed criticism directly to Jimbo Fisher, mainly because Arkansas was the underdog in the game, and the Aggies had higher expectations coming into the season. As criticism was directed toward Fisher, plenty of praise went for Sam Pittman, who has successfully turned around Arkansas in lightning quick fashion.
Sam Pittman drops funny line when asked about preparing for Georgia

Sam Pittman is as well aware as anyone about the talent assembled at Georgia, and the Arkansas coach will get an up close view of the Bulldogs this week in Athens. But after the Razorbacks knocked off Texas A&M on Saturday, he was asked about the team he was just recently the offensive line coach for under Kirby Smart. Georgia earlier Saturday beat Vanderbilt 62-0.
Alabama and Ole Miss fans upset College GameDay isn't heading to Tuscaloosa

It seemed like a rather obvious choice. Surely, College GameDay would be in Alabama for the Ole Miss game. That won’t be the case. The ESPN pregame show announced it is heading to Athens, Georgia, where Arkansas will take on Georgia on Saturday. There are certainly good storylines there. Arkansas is one of the most surprising teams in the nation after wins against Texas A&M and Texas. The Razorbacks and Bulldog are both undefeated. Arkansas coach Sam Pittman was formerly Georgia’s offensive line coach. However, that doesn’t seem nearly as newsworthy as what will be going on in Alabama on Saturday.
