CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

1 Top Stock to Buy Right Now

By Daniel Sparks
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 5 days ago
  • Chipotle has proven to be both resilient and innovative during a pandemic.
  • The fast-casual burrito chain specialist's digital sales are soaring even as in-store traffic is picking up.
  • The company's bottom line will likely soar over the next five years.

While many growth stocks have suffered in 2021, one surprising name from the group hasn't skipped a beat: Chipotle (NYSE:CMG). Shares are up 36% year to date and 55% over the past twelve months.

While it's tempting to automatically assume there's no upside left for a stock that has risen so much in such a short period of time, this surface-level conclusion is likely wrong. In this case, the stock's soaring price is evidence of the company's incredible execution. In fact, it's possible that the market has yet to fully appreciate Chipotle's business momentum.

Here's exactly why Chipotle is a stock investors should consider buying today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rwtwd_0c4IHp3U00
Image source: Getty Images.

Rapid growth

The fast-casual burrito maker's recent momentum is impressive by just about every measure.

Benefitting from an easy comparison in the year-ago quarter when the company was negatively impacted by COVID-19 lockdowns and revenue grew only 4.8% year over year, second-quarter 2021 revenue skyrocketed 39% to $1.9 billion. Of course, this strong performance wasn't solely due to an easy comparison. Much of it has to do with impressive execution from the company.

Consider that Chipotle's digital sales during Q2 increased about 49% year over year -- and that was on top of 216% growth in digital sales in the year-ago quarter. Further, the company opened 56 new restaurants while only closing five during Q2. It turns out that Chipotle's ongoing investments in data-driven marketing campaigns, drive-thrus, its digital loyalty program, new menu items, and operational efficiency are paying off nicely.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lJxcO_0c4IHp3U00
Image source: Chipotle Mexican Grill.

An attractive valuation

While Chipotle's price-to-earnings ratio of about 90 may seem expensive on the surface, strong revenue growth combined with operating leverage should lead to huge earnings-per-share growth over the next five years, easily justifying this premium valuation. Indeed, analysts' consensus forecast for Chipotle's earnings-per-share growth over the next five years is a whopping 58% annualized.

If investors are uneasy about analysts' optimistic outlook, consider management's commentary in Chipotle's second-quarter earnings report. "Strong restaurant level economics combined with significant restaurant growth should allow us to optimize earnings power for many years to come," said Chipotle CEO Brian Niccol in the company's second-quarter earnings release.

The company's operating leverage is certainly showing up nicely in its recent financials. Chipotle's restaurant-level operating margin hit a record high of 24.5% in Q2 2021.

Based on Chipotle's business momentum and its strong earnings potential, shares arguably look like an attractive long-term investment at their current valuation.

Comments / 0

Related
The Motley Fool

3 Top Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

Industrial sector focus. I write about electrical equipment, transportation, and multi-industry industrial stocks. Engineer, investment manager and property developer. I'm a firm believer that there is something noble about the industrial sector. Blue collar workers physically making a better world. Follow me on Twitter to receive quick and thorough analysis of your favorite stocks. Follow @LeeSamaha.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Stocks to Avoid This Week

Bed Bath & Beyond reports quarterly results on Wednesday. Momentum isn't on its side. Robinhood is relying too much on options and Dogecoin trading as it wraps up its first quarter since going public. American Airlines may have gotten welcome news on international travel restrictions, but it's still on a...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why Tesla Stock Is Hopping Today

Shares of electric car superstar Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) stock had popped 2.5% as of 12:10 p.m. EDT Monday after Tesla announced over the weekend that it has activated the "request" button on its cars. By clicking on said button, a Tesla owner can apply to join the beta test of the...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

PSEG boosts dividend, sets $500 million stock buyback

PSEG said Monday it'll increase its annual dividend by 12 cents a share to $2.16 per share beginning in the first quarter of 2022 and buy back $500 million in stock after it closes the $1.9 billion sale of its Fossil unit to ArcLight Capital Partner LLC, as announced in August. The Newark, N.J.-based power company said it will increase its 2021 to 2025 utility capital spending program by $1 billion to $14 billion to $16 billion. The company said it expects 2022 non-GAAP operating earnings of $3.30 to $3.60 per share, exclusive of results from Fossil. PSEG continues to expect full-year 2021 non-GAAP operating earnings of $3.50 to $3.65 per share. Wall Street analysts expect the company to earn $3.55 a share in 2021 and $3.46 a share in 2022, according to data from FactSet. PSEG shares have risen 4% this year, compared to an increase of 18.6% by the S&P 500 .
NEWARK, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Growth Stocks#Stock#Chipotle Lrb#Cmg
The Motley Fool

4 Stocks That Could Be Worth $1 Trillion by 2030

A Fool since 2010, and a graduate from UC San Diego with a B.A. in Economics, Sean specializes in the healthcare sector and investment planning. You'll often find him writing about Obamacare, marijuana, drug and device development, Social Security, taxes, retirement issues and general macroeconomic topics of interest. Follow @AMCScam.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Got $1,000? 3 Buffett Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

It's almost hard to believe how successful Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A)(NYSE:BRK.B) has been since Warren Buffett took over as the company's CEO in 1965. Back then, the company's stock was priced at $19 per share. Today, a single share of the company's class A stock is valued at roughly $418,000. That means that a $1,000 stake in the company at the beginning of Buffett's tenure would now be worth about $22 million. Not too shabby.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
The Motley Fool

2 Dividend Stocks That Just Announced Good News

US Bancorp acquired MUFG Union Bank to increase its presence in California. State Street bought the custody business of Brown Brothers Harriman, making it the world's largest custodian bank. Both US Bancorp and State pay attractive dividends. Two major financial companies just raised their dividends in the past few days,...
STOCKS
investing.com

TFSA Investors: 2 Top TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy Now for Passive Income

Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) investors are searching for top TSX dividend stocks to put in their portfolios focused on passive income. The best stocks to buy tend to have long track records of dividend growth supported by rising revenue and profits. Enbridge Enbridge (TSX:ENB)(NYSE:ENB) is a giant in the North...
STOCKS
Money Morning

Two Big-Cap Stocks to Buy on Monday Morning

I love recommending penny stocks and cheap stocks, but big- and mega-caps absolutely have a place in everyone's portfolio. The right large-caps add stability and gradual growth to a portfolio. They can smooth out the bumpy volatility that can be oh-so-nice when you're trading, but not-so-nice when you're long stocks. To top it off, they frequently pay a great dividend.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

The Smartest Dividend Aristocrats to Buy With $500 Right Now

High yields can be alluring, but dividend growth stocks are where the real money is to be made. Such stocks increase dividends from time to time, which when reinvested, can grow your initial investment exponentially. Dividend Aristocrats are among the best dividend growth stocks, having proved their mettle with at least 25 years of consecutive annual dividend increases. That's no mean feat, which is why only 65 among the S&P 500 stocks are Dividend Aristocrats today.
STOCKS
smarteranalyst.com

2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks That Are Headed to a Triple-Digit Gain

Every investor wants to find the best market returns, and they’ll follow a variety of strategies to get there. One common strategy – and one that offers plenty of promise for investors who don’t mind shouldering the extra risk – is to go after penny stocks. Traditionally seen as stocks...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

2 Dividend Stocks I'll Hold Forever

If you want to own a stock forever, you had better like how the company is run. Hormel is a dividend growth name with a great history of innovation and growth via acquisition. General Mills has a higher yield, but just as strong of a legacy on the innovation and acquisition front.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

September Sell-Off: Buy These Stocks While They're Down

The market is punishing high-risk growth stocks in September. Some of the larger price drops are happening to stocks that truly deserve higher valuations. The two stocks below look like fantastic buys while the frivolous markdowns last. The stock market has taken a massive haircut in September. For example, the...
STOCKS
Zacks.com

2 Strong Stocks to Buy on the Dip Amid the September Pullback

Today’s episode of Full Court Finance at Zacks quickly breaks down where the market stands at the moment following Monday’s big selloff. The episode then dives into two established giants trading at attractive levels amid the pullback that investors with long-term horizons might want to buy. The S&P 500 dropped...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
125K+
Followers
60K+
Post
58M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy