This feature is coordinated by The Post-Standard/Syracuse.com and InterFaith Works of CNY. Follow this theme and author posted Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday. My uncle, Michael Gallagher, was a teacher at a local elementary school. One year, he learned one of his students had not completed the assigned reading because his parents’ frequent arguments made it difficult for the student to concentrate at home.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 1 HOUR AGO