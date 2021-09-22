CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas Raiders: Win over Pittsburgh could be a tone-setter for 2021 season

By Connor Kurpat
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Raiders dominated the Pittsburgh Steelers on the defensive side of the ball on Sunday, which could be the tone-setter for the rest of the season. Nobody gave the Las Vegas Raiders much of a chance to win in Pittsburgh in Week 3, as nearly all of the national media had them going on the road and getting beat. However, the Raiders proved everybody wrong, dominating on both sides of the ball, and coming away with a nine-point victory.

