After California recall, work continues toward multi-racial democracy
In the weeks leading up to California’s recall election, Gov. Gavin Newsom warned voters that the Republican-led effort was about turning California into Texas or Florida. Republicans in those two states have made COVID-19 a political issue, and in the process contributed to unprecedented spikes in COVID cases, hospitalizations and deaths. When Texas outlawed abortion, the governor’s appeal and his message became more urgent and the stakes very real.www.modbee.com
