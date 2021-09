Syracuse, N.Y. — The Onondaga Nation wants a say in the future of the Columbus monument in downtown Syracuse, according to a recent court filing. In the filing, the Nation asks to speak in court in support of the city’s effort to remove the statue. Joseph Heath, the Nation’s lawyer in the case, said the group deserves a say because the statue depicts Indigenous people and stands on historic Onondaga lands.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 23 HOURS AGO