The Fast & Furious series doesn’t have a great track record when it comes to videogames. And it’s a shame, given the high-octane antics that it’s known for. Last year’s Fast & Furious Crossroads was terrible; a game full of wasted potential from a developer that should have been able to deliver the goods. But before this year is out, there’s another Fast & Furious game on the way that might prove to be a damn sight better: Fast & Furious: Spy Racers Rise of SH1FT3R.

