Cass County, IA

Healthcare Facilities Working through Significant Patient Volumes, Testing Shortages

 5 days ago

CASS COUNTY – Anyone seeking healthcare services recently has likely noticed increased wait times, limited appointments, and full parking lots. “Volumes are very high everywhere, whether it’s in the hospital, emergency department, or your doctor’s office. There isn’t one single illness to blame here, either. We’re seeing high volumes for lots of reasons, including RSV and COVID,” said Cass Health Chief Clinic Administrator Tamara Bireline, ARNP.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
