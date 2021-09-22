CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Thundercat jams out in the final concert of Indy JazzFest

By Stephanie Dolan
Southside Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the final day of Indy JazzFest, Stephen Lee Bruner, better known by his stage name, Thundercat jammed out for over an hour in the closing set. Bruner started out his set with an almost fifteen minute bass slapping performance, followed by hit songs from his Grammy-winning album including “I love Stephen Cole” “Interstellar Love” and ending his set with his biggest hit “Them Changes” which has over 130,000 listens on Spotify.

ss-times.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mining Journal

Final lakefront concert on Thursday

L’ANSE — Closing out the 2021 season of the free L’Anse Lakefront Concerts will be Uncle Floyd and their rock’n’roll from the 70s on from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday. L’Anse Lakefront Park is at the foot of Broad Street at the lake, limited seating is available, so bring a chair or blanket and enjoy the evening. Meadowbrook Arena will be used in case of inclement weather.
L'ANSE, MI
Anderson Herald Bulletin

Good Morning: Cathy Morris featured in concert finale

NEW CASTLE — Cathy Morris will headline the “Live @ The Arts Park” Henry County Concert Series on Friday at the Arts Park Pavilion. Opening act Brian Winchester will start the evening’s entertainment at 6:30 p.m. Morris, who plays the electric violin, will follow. Morris will be joined by her...
HENRY COUNTY, IN
NME

Watch Haim make live return with help from Thundercat and Rostam

NME Big Read – Haim: “I think women make the best rock music”. They performed at the Santa Barbra Bowl and were joined by Thundercat for a rendition of ‘3AM’ and Rostram on ‘FUBT’. The group also debuted ‘Up From A Dream’ for the first time live. You can see...
MUSIC
SFGate

See Pearl Jam Debut 'Gigaton' Songs Live at First Concert in 3 Years

Pearl Jam performed a handful of songs from their latest LP Gigaton live for the first time and paid tribute to Bruce Springsteen and Charlie Watts Saturday during the band’s headlining set at Asbury Park, New Jersey’s Sea.Hear.Now Festival, a gig that also marked Pearl Jam’s first concert in over three years.
THEATER & DANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jams#Stephen Lee
beintheloopchicago.com

Concert Review: Riot Fest 2021 – Sunday – Indie, Art Rock & One Of The Big 4

As stacked festival lineups go, the final day of Riot Fest 2021 was one to beat for the ages, loaded with heavy hitters of all styles. The day kicked off early with Pet Symmetry, a Chicago-based trio whose stark aesthetic (white shirts with black and silver guitars) belied the brightness of their sound and singalong hooks. Supporting their brand new album Future Suits (released in August on Storm Chaser Records), the self-proclaimed band from the future ran through a punchy set of tunes that balanced clever lyrics with an attitude that didn’t take itself too seriously. Having released a steady stream of tunes since 2012, Pet Symmetry may have flown under your Chicago music radar, but their time has come.
flathatnews.com

Echoing in the New Semester: AMP brings indie-pop band Echosmith, alternative duo Nox Holloway to Matoaka Amphitheater for 2021 Welcome Back Concert

Beneath a crescent moon and twinkling stars, a normally tranquil Martha Wren Briggs Ampitheatre at Lake Matoaka hummed to life with flashing neon lights, pulsing music, dancing bodies and voices singing in unison. For one night, headlining act Echosmith, an indie-pop band composed of three siblings from California, along with up-and-coming alt-pop duo Nox Holloway, gave students the chance to let loose at the College of William and Mary’s annual fall concert Sept. 11. The event was sponsored by the College’s Alma Mater Productions, a student-run organization that organizes many major campus-wide events, and abided by the College’s COVID-19 policies.
MUSIC
Montgomery Advertiser

All that jazz: John Bull stepping out of the blues box at Thursday's Fam Jam

A Montgomery blues musician people across the River Region and beyond have come to know and love is evolving into a new style. "I've always done some jazz and standards and that kind of thing, and I'm really going a little more in that direction and kind of trying to get out of that blues box a little bit, which is kind of scary for me," said John Bull, who is this month's featured artist at the Fam Jam concert at Commerce BeerWorks on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
MONTGOMERY, AL
ledgertranscript.com

Final Francestown concert of the season Sunday

The Old Meetinghouse of Francestown’s “Sunday at 4” series will conclude its season on, Sept. 19, with U.S. National Scottish Fiddle Champion Jamie Laval in an afternoon of ancient Celtic music and mythic tales. Hailed as “One of North America’s finest practitioners of traditional Scottish music,” Laval will be joined...
FRANCESTOWN, NH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Music
JamBase

Bob Marley Performs Final Concert On This Date In 1980

On September 23, 1980, Bob Marley held a show in Pittsburgh at what was then known as The Stanley Theatre as part of the Uprising Tour in support of the album of the same name. The concert with his band The Wailers, held at the venue currently called The Benedum Center for the Performing Arts 36 years ago today, turned out to be the last scheduled public concert performed by the reggae legend.
PITTSBURGH, PA
365thingsinhouston.com

Jam to New Orleans jazz with Tuba Skinny in Concert at Miller Outdoor Theatre

Get into your groove when New Orleans’ own Tuba Skinny brings its rousing music for a free concert at Miler Outdoor Theatre on Friday, October 15, 2021 at 7:30pm. Formed in in 2009, the octet has steadily evolved from a loose collection of street musicians into a solid ensemble dedicated to bringing the traditional New Orleans sound to audiences around the world.
HOUSTON, TX
phillyfunguide.com

Apple Jam Concert

The Danny DeGennaro Foundation is hosting the first annual Apple JAM Concert at The Barn at Snipes Farm. The event is a fundraiser to support the Foundation's music and art scholarships. Musical performers include:. LIVE AT THE FILLMORE. The Definitive Tribute to the Original Allman Brothers Band. Jim Mitchell and...
MUSIC
Denver Post

Big concerts coming to Denver: Alt-J, Thundercat, Chris Isaak, Lil Tecca and more

Note: All shows are subject to postponement or cancellation due to changing COVID-19 mandates and venue rules. Prices do not include service fees. Please check with event organizers for updated information and see state of Colorado’s guidance at covid19.colorado.gov. British pop-rock act Alt-J will bring Portugal, The Man — which...
DENVER, CO
TheInterMountain.com

Summer Concert Series Finale

Above, the band Brother Smith performed during the final show of the Summer Concert Series offered by Our Town Inc. Thursday evening at the Rotary Amphitheater in the Elkins Town Square. At left, a classic Mustang was on display during the concert as part of the Mountain State Streets Machines’ Cruise-In.
ELKINS, WV
Variety

Pearl Jam Wraps Ohana Fest With Hits, New Songs, Collaborations

If you believe the Internet, Pearl Jam’s Eddie Vedder hadn’t sung live for four consecutive days since September 1992. But the unusually heavy workload didn’t hinder his performances in the least this weekend at his fifth Ohana festival on the beach in Dana Point, Calif., which found him playing three times with his new solo band (twice in public, once in private) and another with Pearl Jam, who closed the festival on Sunday with just their second show in three years. On the heels of debuting six songs from the group’s 2020 album “Gigaton” last Saturday at the Sea.Hear.Now festival in Asbury...
DANA POINT, CA
Stereogum

Watch Eddie Vedder Cover R.E.M., Kings Of Leon, Prince, & More At Ohana Fest

Eddie Vedder curates Ohana Festival in Dana Point, California, and he headlines pretty much every year. This year, he’s headlining solo and with the rest of Pearl Jam. And when last night’s scheduled headliners Kings Of Leon had to cancel at the last minute after their mother died, Vedder ended up filling in with another headlining set.
DANA POINT, CA
Rolling Stone

See Eddie Vedder Cover R.E.M., Pretenders at Ohana Festival

Eddie Vedder kicked off his annual Ohana Festival Friday with a set filled with covers of songs by R.E.M., the Pretenders, and Prince, as well as his recent solo single “Long Way.” Kings of Leon were originally scheduled to headline Friday night at the Vedder-founded festival in Dana Point, California’s Doheny State Beach, but the Followill clan returned home to be with their ailing mother Betty Ann Murphy; she died Friday, the band revealed. Vedder served as the replacement headliner Friday — he’ll also headline Saturday night at the fest, with Pearl Jam playing Sunday — and the singer sent his condolences...
DANA POINT, CA
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Fall music preview: 30 concerts to check out in Pittsburgh

Reading this back, I noticed an inordinate amount of superlatives popping out of this list. Apologies up front for that. It’s just that kind of fall. Let’s get to it:. Bob Mould (Mr. Smalls, Sept. 21): It’s always a no-holds-barred affair when the hardcore pioneer behind Husker Du and Sugar rages in Millvale.
PITTSBURGH, PA
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

PEARL JAM Plays First Concert In Over Three Years At New Jersey's SEA.HEAR.NOW Festival (Video)

PEARL JAM played its first full concert in over three years Saturday night (September 18) at Asbury Park, New Jersey's Sea.Hear.Now festival. The band's set included several songs from last year's "Gigaton" album — "Dance Of The Clairvoyants", "Superblood Wolfmoon", "Quick Escape", "Seven O' Clock", "Never Destination" and "Take The Long Way" — as well as tributes to Bruce Springsteen (with a cover of his "My City of Ruins") and Charlie Watts (with a snippet of THE ROLLING STONES' "Waiting On A Friend").
THEATER & DANCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy