Shelby harriers compete at home and in Missoula

By Kelly Hayes For the Shelby Promoter
cutbankpioneerpress.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Shelby Coyotes cross country squad competed in two meets last week. They hosted a meet on Sept. 13 and traveled to Missoula Saturday for the Mountain West Classic. Coyote Runner Nathan Benjamin set a PR with a time of 21:41.3 in last Monday’s home meet. Mason Lamb completed the course in a time of 23:41.7, Garret Hanson traveled the distance in a time of 31:50.0. Alisha Munson also set a PR at home with a time of 28:07.5.

