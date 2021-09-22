Shelby harriers compete at home and in Missoula

The Shelby Coyotes cross country squad competed in two meets last week. They hosted a meet on Sept. 13 and traveled to Missoula Saturday for the Mountain West Classic. Coyote Runner Nathan Benjamin set a PR with a time of 21:41.3 in last Monday’s home meet. Mason Lamb completed the course in a time of 23:41.7, Garret Hanson traveled the distance in a time of 31:50.0. Alisha Munson also set a PR at home with a time of 28:07.5.