Covid in Scotland: Legal challenge planned over vaccine passports

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will on Tuesday finally meet with members of the COVID-19 Bereaved Families for Justice campaigning group, who for more than a year have sharply criticized his handling of the coronavirus pandemic.Johnson's Downing Street office confirmed Monday that the prime minister will hold a “private meeting” with members of the group.At the meeting, the group said family members will tell the stories of how their loved ones caught the virus and reiterate their calls for a statutory inquiry into the pandemic to start soon.The group, which has requested a meeting with Johnson on at least...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 19 HOURS AGO