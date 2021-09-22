CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Justin Lin: Fast & Furious will end with 'one chapter in two films'

Cover picture for the articleJustin Lin has confirmed that the 'Fast & Furious' franchise will conclude with "one chapter in two movies". The 49-year-old director has been tapped to conclude the final two movies in 'The Fast Saga' and revealed that a single story would be told over the course of 'Fast and Furious 10' and 'Fast and Furious 11'.

