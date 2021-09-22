CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cut Bank, MT

Don’t miss Reimagining Rural session Sept. 27 in Cut Bank, Shelby & Valier

By Glacier Reporter
cutbankpioneerpress.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust because you missed the first session of the 2021 Reimagining Rural Virtual Gathering doesn’t mean you aren’t welcome to attend the last two sessions!. The sessions are set for Sept. 27 and Oct. 4. Each session will be held from 6-8 p.m. Community members interested in joining this great statewide discussion can participate by gathering at the following locations in their respective communities:

www.cutbankpioneerpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Biden receives COVID-19 booster shot

President Biden urged Americans to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as he received his booster shot. In New York, thousands of hospital workers have been told to get vaccinated or be fired from their jobs. Errol Barnett reports.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

N.Korea fires missile, accuses U.S. of 'double standards'

SEOUL, Sept 28 (Reuters) - North Korea fired a missile towards the sea off its east coast on Tuesday, South Korea's military said, as Pyongyang called on the United States and South Korea to scrap their "double standards" on weapons programmes to restart talks. The missile was launched from the...
WORLD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Glacier County, MT
City
Cut Bank, MT
City
Shelby, MT
City
Winnett, MT
State
Montana State
City
Valier, MT
Shelby, MT
Government
Cut Bank, MT
Government
Local
Montana Government
The Hill

GOP blocks debt limit hike, government funding

Senate Republicans on Monday evening blocked a measure to fund the government and suspend the debt ceiling, carrying through on their threat to not deliver votes for a Democratic measure to raise the government's borrowing limit. The vote tally was 48-50. Sixty votes were needed to advance the measure. No...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Rural Communities#Housing Project#Shelby Valier#Msu Extension#Op Edwards Foundation

Comments / 0

Community Policy