CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Football

Coyotes wax Wildcats in homecoming contest

By Kelly Hayes For the Shelby Promoter
cutbankpioneerpress.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Shelby Coyotes football squad got on the winning track last Friday at Homecoming with a sound whipping of the Harlem Wildcats, 68-8. Shelby opened up the scoring quickly in the first quarter with Bryce Lee scoring the first of his four touchdowns with a three-yard run. The extra point was good to give the Coyotes a 8-0 lead and they never looked back. Trenton Emerson then connected with Rhett Reynolds for a 25-yard strike and then Randon Richman with a 34-yard bomb to push the Coyote lead to 24-0.

www.cutbankpioneerpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Urban Meyer Quitting the Jaguars to Become USC’s Head Coach is the Fairytale Ending Football Fans Deserve

Hello USC, this is Urban Meyer. About that job opening you have right now, how soon do you need me? Tonight is fine. Send the jet. College football fans were abuzz at the news of USC firing Clay Helton as their head football coach, Monday, two days after the Trojans lost to Stanford. And many pondered if Meyer, who has coached all of one game with the Jacksonville Jaguars, would be ready to ditch his brief NFL experiment and head west.
NFL
CBS Sports

Randy Gregory returns to Cowboys facility, activated from reserve/COVID-19 list ahead of Week 3 Eagles clash

Keeping a lid on the reigning NFL Rookie of the Year is no small task, but it's exactly what the Dallas Cowboys were able to achieve in their 20-17 win over the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2. Even more impressive was who they did it without -- starting defensive ends DeMarcus Lawrence and Randy Gregory absent due to a fractured foot and a stint on the COVID/reserve list, respectfully -- leading to rookie first-round pick Micah Parsons leaving his imprint on the victory as a pass rusher.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coyotes#Harlem#American Football#Shelby High School#Cut Bank Pioneer Press#Valierian
K-StateSports

Wildcats Earn Runner Up Finish at the Wildcat Invitational

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Led by sophomores Luke O'Neil and Ethan Miller, the Kansas State men's golf team finished the Wildcat Invitational with a strong final round at Colbert Hills on Tuesday morning to capture second place in the season opener. K-State carded a 2-under par 286 on Tuesday - one...
KANSAS STATE
libertywingspan.com

Volleyball looks to make a mark on the Coyotes

Looking to even out their District 9-5A record at 3 and 3, the Redhawks take on the Heritage Coyotes at 6:45 p.m. in a volleyball game on Tuesday at The Nest. The team beat Heritage 3-1 last season and senior Tanner Hansen hopes to do it again. “The first few...
VOLLEYBALL
ekalakaeagle.com

Homecoming traditions

During homecoming week each year, CCHS men play a volleyball match against each other and CCHS women play a powderpuff football game. The tradition started back in 2005 and has continued since. This year, the men played on Tuesday. The powderpuff football game will take place on Thursday. At left is this year's winning men's volleyball team.
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
fiveforhowling.com

Coyotes prospect scrimmage recap

The Arizona Coyotes’ prospect development camp is over, and the 2021-22 season is approaching quickly. And in typical fashion, the Coyotes marked the end of the camp with an intrasquad scrimmage last night, as the Coyotes’ prospects faced off against each other. Not every prospect participated in development camp, or...
NHL
Vermillion Plain Talk

Coyotes Blank UNI On Senior Day

VERMILLION -- The Senior Day presentation held prior to the start of the University of South Dakota women’s soccer game was the start of a day of celebration as the Coyotes defeated Northern Iowa 1-0 Sunday at First Bank and Trust Soccer Complex in Vermillion. “It was a battling game...
VERMILLION, SD
rdrnews.com

Rockets host Hobbs; Coyotes in Carlsbad

The 3-0 Goddard Rockets, after traveling to Texas for last week’s game, return to the friendly confines of the Wool Bowl Friday night to face a 3-1 Hobbs Eagles squad coming off a decisive win in its last game. The Eagles last week defeated Lovington 46-0 in Hobbs. Prior to...
ROSWELL, NM
jcsentinel.com

Wildcats set for Homecoming clash with region foe Springville

It’s been a rough start to region play for the Scottsboro football team, starting 0-2 with losses to Oxford and Class 6A Region 7 co-leader Arab. But only two teams remain undefeated in region play, and head coach Cris Bell has let the Wildcats know that their still in the playoff race.
SCOTTSBORO, AL
dakotanewsnow.com

Coyotes clobber Cal Poly

SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota scored on their first seven possessions at Cal Poly and never looked back, blasting the host Mustangs 48-14 on Saturday night on the west coast. Following a dominant 34-7 home win over Northern Arizona, USD (2-1) quickly took another Big...
FOOTBALL
Madera Tribune

Coyotes fall on the road to Merced

The Madera Coyotes defense stuff a Merced runner during Thursday’s loss to the Bears. Thursday night’s contest in Merced didn’t go as planned for the Madera Coyotes football team. After a hot start beating Selma and then with a home-opening victory over Kerman, the Coyotes were unable to keep that...
MADERA, CA
thewarriorwire.org

Football Dubs Tame the Wildcats in a Dominant Defensive Showing on Homecoming Night

The Dubs Football team added to their win streak on Friday with a commanding 42-16 win over the Dunwoody Wildcats. After a narrow win to start the year, the Dubs have won their last three contests in dominating fashion putting up 34, 37, and 42 points in those games. The Warriors capped off Homecoming Week in the only way they could, with a Dub!
ATLANTA, GA
cutbankpioneerpress.com

Panthers dominate Box Elder Bears

The Valier Panthers football team picked up a dominating 57-0 win against a short-handed Box Elder squad last week. Box Elder began the game with eight players and were down to five early in the second half. The teams played five-on-five for a couple drives into the third quarter and the game was called in Valier’s favor.
VALIER, MT
poncacitynow.com

Ponca City Wildcats Taking on Ardmore Tigers in Homecoming Game Tonight

The Ponca City Wildcats will take on the Ardmore Tigers at Sullins Stadium tonight in their Homecoming game. You can hear the game broadcast by Jordan Woodruff on 100.7FM 101 Country KPNC. Online video streaming with broadcast audio at PoncaCityNow.com/tv. The Po-Hi Stepper Booster Club will sponsor their annual homecoming...
PONCA CITY, OK
cutbankpioneerpress.com

Lady Wolves split volleyball contests

The Cut Bank Lady Wolves volleyball team split a pair of matches last week as they took down non-conference foe Harlem on Tuesday and fell to Choteau on Thursday. The Lady Wolves will be looking for their first conference win of the season this week as they travel to Conrad and host Fairfield.
CUT BANK, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy