Roger and Lisa Askelson benefit moved to Joe Meagher Memorial Civic Center

By Glacier Reporter
cutbankpioneerpress.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDue to the overwhelming response, Josh Larson informed us the location of the Roger and Lisa Askelson benefit on Oct. 1 has been moved to the Joe Meagher Memorial Civic Center! Raffle tickets will be for sale up to the drawing date, which will take place on Friday, Oct. 1. Tickets are $5 each or six for $25 and may be purchased at Northern Ford, BJ’s Casino or The Den. You can also call Josh at 406-391-7056 or Steve Larson at 406-949-2812 to buy tickets. Dinner and the silent auction will get underway after the Homecoming parade next Friday at the Civic Center around 4 p.m.

www.cutbankpioneerpress.com

