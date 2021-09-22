Roger and Lisa Askelson benefit moved to Joe Meagher Memorial Civic Center

BJ's Casino in Cut Bank is putting on a Fundraiser to help out the Askelson Family. Roger Askelson was diagnosed with stage 4 esophagus cancer last spring and is undergoing chemotherapy treatment in Billings. BJ's casino is doing a benefit staring at 3pm on October 1st with raffle ticket drawings throughout the evening. They will also have a silent auction at BJ's. A meal will be served starting around 4pm at $5 a plate and served until gone. If you have a donation call Josh at 406-391-7056 or Steve at 406-949-2812 or drop them at BJ's casino. The raffle is for 6 different guns and tickets are $5 each or 6 for $25 and be purchased from Josh or Steve. If you can't make an account has been set up at Stockman Bank Roger Askelson Benefit.

CUT BANK, MT ・ 12 DAYS AGO