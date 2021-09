Burholme’s Nancy Ostroff has been shopping at the Acme at 6640 Oxford Ave. since her mom pushed her in a cart as a child, and considers the store a home away from home. Last November, though, the retired teacher was in no condition to shop after an automobile accident that left her with a broken wrist and serious ankle injury. On top of that, she was diagnosed with the coronavirus. She spent a lot of time in a hospital and rehab.

LIFESTYLE ・ 10 DAYS AGO