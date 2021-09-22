MerleFest 2021: Back in the Saddle
Clearly, the artists and crowds at MerleFest were more than ready for this year’s event. Usually held the last week in April, last year’s cancellation and the rescheduling this year for September left regulars wanting more of the beautiful location in the foothills of North Carolina. Over the years the lineup has become more mainstream; initially, when Doc Watson began it in honor of his son Merle, it was bluegrass-centric, but, reflecting Doc’s broad scope of music appreciation, he added blues players, Cajun, and old-time music, and more recently country-oriented acts. Since his death in 2012 at the age of 89, the festival has become even more mainstream. For example, some of this year’s headliners were the Tedeschi-Trucks Band, Melissa Etheridge, Margo Price, and Sturgill Simpson.musicfestnews.com
