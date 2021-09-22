MerleFest 2021: Back in the Saddle

Shinyribs gets the MerleFest crowd to its feet Sunday afternoon. (Photo by Stacy Chandler) I’ve been attending MerleFest for more than 20 years now — but never quite like I did last weekend. Like clockwork (or, if you live in the South, like pollen) it has always arrived to Wilkesboro, North Carolina, in spring, promising warm days, at least a little rain, and the need to pack some warm layers to get through the late-night sets. But this year’s incarnation of MerleFest took place in September, making for a whole new experience, even for veterans like me. The leaves on the trees were darker green and a bit haggard, the grass was tougher and drier, and pollen was swapped for mosquitos. Attendees and artists alike sported some prominent new accessories this year: masks to be worn indoors, and a new wristband indicating full vaccination against COVID-19. But even with all those shifts to navigate, the spirit of the festival remained the same as always. It was a celebration of music so great it makes you turn to your neighbor to talk about it, sometimes laying the groundwork for lasting friendships. So much was different, but it still felt like a homecoming. Here’s hoping we can do it again next spring, with masks and COVID in the rearview mirror and the focus fully on the music.

