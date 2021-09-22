CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
PandaDoc, a San Francisco company with a major St. Pete presence, hits $1B 'unicorn' status

By Lauren Coffey
 5 days ago
A San Francisco technology company with a majority of its employees in St. Petersburg said it is now worth over $1 billion, thanks to its latest investment. PandaDoc announced Wednesday it raised a Series C round for an undisclosed amount, led by Canada-based OMERS Growth Equity and San Francisco-bases G Squared. The round also had participation from Altos Ventures, Rembrandt Venture Partners, One Peak Partners, and M12, which is Microsoft's venture capital fund.

