CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Montgomery County, PA

$100,000 Powerball Ticket Sold in Montgomery County

By MyChesCo
MyChesCo
MyChesCo
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA — A Pennsylvania Lottery retailer in Montgomery County sold a Powerball® with Power Play® ticket worth $100,000 for the Monday, September 20 drawing. The ticket matched four of the five white balls drawn, 37-51-54-58-60, and the red Powerball 19 to win $100,000, less applicable withholding. Without the $1 Power Play option, the ticket would have been worth $50,000. The Power Play multiplier drawn was two.

www.mychesco.com

Comments / 0

Related
MyChesCo

Five Spectacular Fall Events Happening in Chester County

Chester County is located in the countryside of Philadelphia and comes with all the beautiful scenery you would expect. Here are five fall events and activities happening in Chester County. West Chester Fall Foliage Express. The Chester Creek Valley is beautiful, and all the autumn leaves make it incredibly picturesque....
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

Fall Book Sale at Malvern Public Library

MALVERN, PA — The Malvern Public Library announced their outside Fall Book Sale will be held on the side lawn on October 8th and 9th. Discover great deals on used books, DVDs, and CDs. Additionally, the Malvern Public Library is giving away a free book to anyone who signs up for a new library card.
MALVERN, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
State
Pennsylvania State
County
Montgomery County, PA
City
Center Square, PA
Montgomery County, PA
Lifestyle
MyChesCo

Mosquito Spray Scheduled in Haverford on Sept. 27

MEDIA, PA — The Delaware County announced its Mosquito-Borne Disease control program will conduct an Ultra Low Volume ULV mosquito adulticide spray in portions of Haverford/Havertown in Delaware County. Residential and recreational areas within this treatment area will be sprayed to control adult mosquitoes. This is a result of high trap counts and the identification of positive mosquito pools in the area.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

Department of Health Recognizes Expansion of Innovative Hospital Food Program

HARRISBURG, PA — Pennsylvania Department of Health officials on Thursday joined leaders from the City of Philadelphia and The Hospital and Healthsystem Association of Pennsylvania to recognize the 37 hospitals participating in the Good Food, Healthy Hospitals program. Since 2014, the program has been working to create a culture of health by offering nutritious foods and beverages to patients, visitors and employees and promoting locally sourced and sustainably produced products.
HARRISBURG, PA
MyChesCo

Rotary Club Donates over $1,800 in School Supplies to West Chester Area SD Schools

Picture from left to right Veronica Ortiz (school caseworker,) Margaret Nawn (school caseworker,) Colette McLaughlin (school caseworker,) Katelyn Phillips (school caseworker.) Leigh Ann Ranari (WCASD Director of Pupil Services), Trisha Alston (school caseworker coordinator, WCASD,) Mac Neilon (WC Rotary Member,) Anton Burrell (Penn Office Products,) Steve Brown (WC Rotary President) (Image via WCASD)
WEST CHESTER, PA
MyChesCo

Powerball Jackpot at More than Half a Billion

“It only takes one ticket to win this life-changing prize,” said Pennsylvania Lottery Executive Director Drew Svitko. “Along with having fun, we urge players to play responsibly. For those who may need help, we offer a free helpline, 1-800-GAMBLER, and more resources on our website palottery.com.”. This will be the...
LOTTERY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Powerball Lottery#Powerball Jackpot#Powerball Winners#Power Play#Double Play
MyChesCo

Secretary of Agriculture, Second Lady Announce Partnership with DoorDash to Deliver Meals to Seniors In Need

DELMONT, PA — On Thursday, Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding and Second Lady Gisele Fetterman joined Pennsylvania’s anti-hunger organizations and food banks to announce a new partnership with DoorDash to have healthy, nutritious meals delivered to homebound seniors in need. The initiative, unveiled during Hunger Action Month, is designed to remove...
AGRICULTURE
MyChesCo

Summer Hotel Performance Shows Greater Philadelphia’s Tourism Industry Continuing to Recover Faster than Other Northeast Cities

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Greater Philadelphia – made up of Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties – saw increased visitor activity this summer, and that translated into more hotel stays, a sure sign that recovery from COVID-19 is underway. Through August 31, 2021, Philadelphia County hotels are performing 3% better than projected, with the Center City leisure market performing 32% stronger than forecasted, according to preliminary reports from STR.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lottery
NewsBreak
Powerball
MyChesCo

I-76 Restricted Weeknights for Overhead Sign Maintenance in Montgomery, Philadelphia Counties

KING OF PRUSSIA, PA — Interstate 76 motorists traveling in both directions will encounter periodic lane closures on Monday, September 27, through Friday, October 1, between 10:00 PM to 5:00 AM in Montgomery and Philadelphia Counties, as part of a project to conduct overhead sign maintenance across the Philadelphia region, announced the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT).
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyChesCo

I-95, I-476 Among State Highways Restricted Next Week for Resurfacing Operations in Philadelphia Region

KING OF PRUSSIA, PA — Interstate 95 and Interstate 476 are among several state highways to be restricted in Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties for resurfacing operations, as a part of several projects to repair and resurface more than 200 miles of state highways across the five-county Philadelphia region, announced the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT).
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyChesCo

I-95 Single, Double Lane Closures Scheduled Next Week for Construction in Delaware County

DELAWARE COUNTY, PA — Interstate 95 motorists will encounter single and double lane closures in both directions next week at several locations between the Delaware state line and Route 420 (Wanamaker Avenue) for various construction activities under a project to rehabilitate pavement and repair 15 structures on more than 11 miles of the interstate in Lower Chichester, Upper Chichester, Chester, Ridley and Tinicum townships, the City of Chester and Upland and Ridley Park boroughs, Delaware County, announced the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT).
DELAWARE STATE
MyChesCo

Several State Highways Restricted Overnight for Safety Project

KING OF PRUSSIA, PA — Overnight lane closures are scheduled on several state highways in Bucks, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties on Sunday, September 26, through Friday, October 1, from 10:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, for raised pavement marker installation under a project to install safety enhancements to improve travel and reduce high-speed crashes across the five-county Philadelphia region, announced the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT).
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyChesCo

Two Huge Wins for Local Craft Gin

ELVERSON, PA — Revivalist Spirits, an innovative craft distillery which has been producing a variety of seasonally-focused botanical gins in historic Chester County outside of Philadelphia since 2016, has been named the winner of USA Today’s 10Best contest as the 2021 Readers’ Choice Award for Best Craft Gin Distillery. This is the second year in a row in which Revivalist Spirits has taken home this award.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

Wilmington to Dedicate Four Women’s Suffrage Historic Markers

WILMINGTON, DE — In commemoration of the centennial of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which guaranteed women’s right to vote, the National Collaborative for Women’s History Sites (NCWHS) and the William G. Pomeroy Foundation have partnered to launch a historic marker program identifying individuals and events connected to the history of women’s suffrage. Historic markers awarded through the Pomeroy Foundation’s grant program highlight sites on the National Votes for Women Trail (nvwt.org), a project of the NCWHS. Eight markers have been awarded in Delaware.
WILMINGTON, DE
MyChesCo

MyChesCo

West Chester, PA
12K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information for Chester County, Pennsylvania. Get local news headlines, weather, traffic, entertainment, lifestyle and more on MyChesCo

 https://www.mychesco.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy