$100,000 Powerball Ticket Sold in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA — A Pennsylvania Lottery retailer in Montgomery County sold a Powerball® with Power Play® ticket worth $100,000 for the Monday, September 20 drawing. The ticket matched four of the five white balls drawn, 37-51-54-58-60, and the red Powerball 19 to win $100,000, less applicable withholding. Without the $1 Power Play option, the ticket would have been worth $50,000. The Power Play multiplier drawn was two.www.mychesco.com
Comments / 0