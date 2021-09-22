Hunterdon Chamber annual Golf Classic being held Oct. 4 at Copper Hill Country Club

The Hunterdon County Chamber of Commerce’s 20th annual Golf Classic will be held on Monday Oct. 4, at Copper Hill Country Club. Check-in is at 8 a.m. with a light breakfast and a shotgun start at 10 am. The format is a scramble with a twist and the winning foursome will claim the Hunterdon Cup. The outing will conclude with a post networking luncheon, silent auction and announcement of the winning foursome.