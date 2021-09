We all know how it tends to go with celebrity authors such as Richard Osman, who this month publishes his second book, The Man Who Died Twice. Their novels get so hyped that they become bestsellers; whether the books are actually good or not doesn’t seem to matter much. That probably sounds a bit snobbish and definitely like gatekeeping, but when it comes to such books and authors in general, I don’t have a lot of patience. (This is especially true regarding celebrity authors who write for children, but that’s a different article altogether.)

