COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police have issued an arrest warrant for a 34-year-old man accused of stabbing two of his adult family members on Wednesday evening. Wyatt C. Benton is charged with felonious assault stemming as a result of the incident, which took place shortly before 8 p.m. at a house in the 2000 block of Starleaf Lane. Court documents show a woman related to Benton was standing in the home’s upstairs hallway when Benton approached her with a knife and began stabbing her. The woman told investigators the attack was unprovoked.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 4 DAYS AGO