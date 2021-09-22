Oklahoma investigators identify victim found dead in driveway
TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities in Tulsa say they have identified a man whose body was found in a woman’s driveway earlier this week.
Around 9:20 a.m. on Monday, a woman went outside and found a white SUV parked in her driveway in the 5600 block of N. Lewis.
When she got closer, she could see a man’s body inside the vehicle.
Detectives with the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office say the man had obvious signs of trauma to his body.
Now, officials have identified the man as 41-year-old James Hillary Williams.
If you have any information on the case, call Tulsa police at (918) 596-5600.
