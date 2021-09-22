Federal probation officer in Augusta guilty of falsifying reports
A federal probation officer admitted to lying about administering drug testing and meeting with people under his supervision while they were free on bond awaiting trial. Enoch Eller Jr., 47, pleaded guilty to the felony in U.S. District Court in Augusta to making false statements. He entered his plea in the same courthouse where he had worked for about 11 years supervising people facing their own federal criminal charges.www.augustachronicle.com
