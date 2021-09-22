Conor McGregor threw out literally the worst first pitch ever

Nobody loves Conor McGregor quite like Conor McGregor. Sure, he has his Twitter disciples, who will defend him to death no matter how many times he gets his ass beat by some journeyman fighter, but Conor McGregor is Conor McGregor’s biggest fan. There’s nothing on earth Conor McGregor thinks Conor McGregor can’t do. Boxing? Check. Whiskey? Check. Try to fight every D-lister on earth on the red carpet? Um, check. So of course when it came to Major League Baseball, McGregor looked at a bunch of flabby Wisconsin dads throwing a ball off a little dirt hill and thought, “fook yeah, I’ll be the king of that too!”
