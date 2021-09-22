CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UFC

Conor McGregor threw out literally the worst first pitch ever

101wkqx.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article50 Cent can breathe a little easier tonight knowing that UFC legend Conor McGregor has finally thrown out a worse first pitch than him. The Cubs bullpen only wishes they could have this kind of accuracy.

www.101wkqx.com

Comments / 0

Related
Chicago Sun-Times

Conor McGregor’s Wrigley Field visit offers new challengers for worst first pitch, 7th-inning stretch you’ll see

There are obvious reasons why the Cubs would invite mixed martial arts superstar Conor McGregor to be a guest at Wrigley Field. McGregor, a former UFC champion, is one of the most popular athletes in the world. His antics often stir up attention on social media, where he’s proven masterful at drumming up interest both in and outside of the octagon.
COMBAT SPORTS
Golf Digest

Conor McGregor’s first pitch at Tuesday’s Cubs game makes Mariah Carey look like Sandy Koufax

Nobody loves Conor McGregor quite like Conor McGregor. Sure, he has his Twitter disciples, who will defend him to death no matter how many times he gets his ass beat by some journeyman fighter, but Conor McGregor is Conor McGregor’s biggest fan. There’s nothing on earth Conor McGregor thinks Conor McGregor can’t do. Boxing? Check. Whiskey? Check. Try to fight every D-lister on earth on the red carpet? Um, check. So of course when it came to Major League Baseball, McGregor looked at a bunch of flabby Wisconsin dads throwing a ball off a little dirt hill and thought, “fook yeah, I’ll be the king of that too!”
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Conor Mcgregor
firstsportz.com

Watch Video: Conor McGregor miserably fails at throwing the first pitch at Chicago Clubs game, Justin Gaethje reacts!

Conor McGregor is out from action following a devastating leg injury he sustained at the main event of UFC 264 against Dustin “The Diamond” Poirier. Even though Conor is currently in the rehabilitation process, he doesn’t miss any chance to stay in the spotlight. He called out Dustin’s wife right after their fight ended. Then he posted death threats against his family. A few days back he got involved in an altercation with the rapper Machine Gun Kelly at MTV Video Music Awards, MGK denied Conor for a photograph, and Conor threw a drink at him.
UFC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cubs#Barstool Sports#Combat
The Independent

Anthony Joshua has no regrets about tactics and says ‘I can go again’

Anthony Joshua was sanguine despite being dethroned as world heavyweight champion, insisting he has no regrets about his tactics in defeat to Oleksandr Usyk and vowing to dust himself off and go again.Usyk was giving up three inches in height and four in reach, as well as nearly 20lbs in weight, but the superior ringcraft of the former undisputed world cruiserweight champion was there for all to see in his unanimous decision win.Scorecards of 117-112, 116-112 and 115-113 were justifiable rewards for a mesmerising display by Usyk, who snatched the WBAIBF and WBO titles from Joshua and left a ‘Battle...
COMBAT SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
Bleacher Report

Former WCW Star Daffney Dies At Age 46

Warning: This article contains descriptions of suicidal thoughts. SHIMMER Wrestling announced Thursday that the family of former WCW and TNA wrestler Shannon Spruill, who wrestled as Daffney Unger, informed the promotion that she had died at the age of 46. Daffney left wrestling fans and fellow wrestlers concerned for her...
WWE
worldboxingnews.net

Deontay Wilder aims yet another stark accusation at rival Tyson Fury

Deontay Wilder has made yet another stark accusation aimed at Tyson Fury as the pair gear up for a massive heavyweight trilogy next month. “The Bronze Bomber” had kept himself to himself at a press conference over the summer when he saw Fury for the first time since their second fight.
COMBAT SPORTS
talesbuzz.com

Sha’carri Richardson in another controversy after IG post about Usain Bolt

Sha’Carri Richardson has had an interesting three months, to say the least. She’s gone from America’s darling to one of the most polarizing figures in the current sports landscape in one summer. She’s been the recipient of her fair share of internet slander. A lot of it has come as a byproduct of the unfair scrutiny all Black women receive who reach a significant status and a lot of it has been because of her screw-ups.
CELEBRITIES
wrestlingrumors.net

AEW Not Bringing In Popular Released WWE Star

There isn’t room for everyone. Various wrestlers have been moving around the industry as of late with all kinds of them going from one promotion to another. That can make for some interesting moves, as wrestlers are suddenly getting opportunities that they never have before. It turns out that one wrestler is not going to get another opportunity that he has gotten before.
WWE
chatsports.com

Jake Paul, Tyron Woodley Pass Drug Tests Following Showtime Boxing Match

It appears that both Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley were fighting clean during their boxing match last month. Paul and Woodley submitted urine samples prior to the Aug. 29 event in Cleveland and the results came back negative, according to the Ohio State Athletic Commission. Initial reports stated that Paul and Woodley would not be tested in relation to their bout before it was confirmed that the fighters would have to submit urine samples to the commission. Prior to the event, Woodley hinted that he believed Paul was on performance-enhancing drugs.
COMBAT SPORTS
firstsportz.com

Cancel John Cena trends due to his comments on Chris Kanyon

Cancel John Cena has started trending on Twitter due to his comments about Chris Kanyon, who was an American professional wrestler. Kanyon, who appeared on World Championship Wrestling and World Wrestling Federation, struggled with depression and bipolar disorder. In 2010, he committed suicide at the age of 40 and left behind an apology note for his family.
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy