Letter | COVID vaccines safe and can save your life
There is a steady stream of letters from one anti-vaxxer, each time with bad information. In his most recent letter, he claims "recent studies show mRNA vaccines do not prevent infection" – but that is simply not true, as large-scale clinical trials have consistently shown they are highly effective in preventing COVID-19. He also claims the primary benefit of the vaccine is fewer symptoms. Well, it also reduces the chances of severe disease, hospitalization, and death – and isn't that enough reason to get the vaccine? And finally, he stokes fear that there may be unknown, long-term side effects from the vaccine, but the CDC has said serious long-term side effects are extremely rare with any vaccine.
