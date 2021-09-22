Letter | Facts, not opinions, matter about vaccinations

I agree the Sentinel editorial page should allow all sides of a debate space. But any discussion of issues should be from a position of fact and logic even as opinions diverge. Last Friday, a front page article noted the latest COVID-19 death in Santa Cruz was an unvaccinated 40 year old and included this quote from the county’s deputy heath officer “… vaccination is our only path out of the pandemic.” In that same issue you printed an opinion against scapegoating the unvaccinated in which the writer alludes to “heavily vaccinated countries” with “high infection rates,” all unnamed and without rates of vaccination. The author weighs the “remote…horrific immediate side effects” with “future unknown adverse effects” from vaccinations. We do not know long-term effects, but data regarding the immediate effects on the unvaccinated include hospitalizations that strain our health care system, lingering post COVID-19 effects, and even death.